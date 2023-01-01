Bhutanese ngultrums to Japanese yen today

Convert BTN to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
1812 jpy

1.00000 BTN = 1.81158 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Japanese Yen
1 BTN1.81158 JPY
5 BTN9.05790 JPY
10 BTN18.11580 JPY
20 BTN36.23160 JPY
50 BTN90.57900 JPY
100 BTN181.15800 JPY
250 BTN452.89500 JPY
500 BTN905.79000 JPY
1000 BTN1811.58000 JPY
2000 BTN3623.16000 JPY
5000 BTN9057.90000 JPY
10000 BTN18115.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 JPY55.20050 BTN
1000 JPY552.00500 BTN
1500 JPY828.00750 BTN
2000 JPY1104.01000 BTN
3000 JPY1656.01500 BTN
5000 JPY2760.02500 BTN
5400 JPY2980.82700 BTN
10000 JPY5520.05000 BTN
15000 JPY8280.07500 BTN
20000 JPY11040.10000 BTN
25000 JPY13800.12500 BTN
30000 JPY16560.15000 BTN