15000 Japanese yen to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert JPY to BTN at the real exchange rate

15,000 jpy
8,661.49 btn

1.00000 JPY = 0.57743 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7854530.91161.479621.334750.861757.11851.32885
1 GBP1.2731511.160571.883781.699341.097169.062921.69183
1 EUR1.0970.86164511.623141.464220.945367.808991.45775
1 AUD0.675850.5308490.61608910.9020910.5824144.811040.898103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 JPY57.74330 BTN
1000 JPY577.43300 BTN
1500 JPY866.14950 BTN
2000 JPY1154.86600 BTN
3000 JPY1732.29900 BTN
5000 JPY2887.16500 BTN
5400 JPY3118.13820 BTN
10000 JPY5774.33000 BTN
15000 JPY8661.49500 BTN
20000 JPY11548.66000 BTN
25000 JPY14435.82500 BTN
30000 JPY17322.99000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Japanese Yen
1 BTN1.73180 JPY
5 BTN8.65900 JPY
10 BTN17.31800 JPY
20 BTN34.63600 JPY
50 BTN86.59000 JPY
100 BTN173.18000 JPY
250 BTN432.95000 JPY
500 BTN865.90000 JPY
1000 BTN1731.80000 JPY
2000 BTN3463.60000 JPY
5000 BTN8659.00000 JPY
10000 BTN17318.00000 JPY