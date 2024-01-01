Bhutanese ngultrums to Swiss francs today

Convert BTN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
10.71 chf

1.000 BTN = 0.01071 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swiss Franc
1 BTN0.01071 CHF
5 BTN0.05355 CHF
10 BTN0.10711 CHF
20 BTN0.21421 CHF
50 BTN0.53554 CHF
100 BTN1.07107 CHF
250 BTN2.67768 CHF
500 BTN5.35535 CHF
1000 BTN10.71070 CHF
2000 BTN21.42140 CHF
5000 BTN53.55350 CHF
10000 BTN107.10700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CHF93.36420 BTN
5 CHF466.82100 BTN
10 CHF933.64200 BTN
20 CHF1,867.28400 BTN
50 CHF4,668.21000 BTN
100 CHF9,336.42000 BTN
250 CHF23,341.05000 BTN
500 CHF46,682.10000 BTN
1000 CHF93,364.20000 BTN
2000 CHF186,728.40000 BTN
5000 CHF466,821.00000 BTN
10000 CHF933,642.00000 BTN