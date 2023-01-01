Bhutanese ngultrums to Swiss francs today

Convert BTN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
10.67 chf

1.00000 BTN = 0.01067 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373218.3250.92030.8049911.34731.66751.54166
1 CAD0.728226113.34470.6701880.5862150.9811391.214321.12268
1 ZAR0.05457030.074935910.05022110.04392860.07352250.09099590.084129
1 EUR1.08661.4921219.911910.87471.463981.811911.67517

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swiss Franc
1 BTN0.01067 CHF
5 BTN0.05333 CHF
10 BTN0.10667 CHF
20 BTN0.21333 CHF
50 BTN0.53333 CHF
100 BTN1.06666 CHF
250 BTN2.66665 CHF
500 BTN5.33330 CHF
1000 BTN10.66660 CHF
2000 BTN21.33320 CHF
5000 BTN53.33300 CHF
10000 BTN106.66600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CHF93.75040 BTN
5 CHF468.75200 BTN
10 CHF937.50400 BTN
20 CHF1875.00800 BTN
50 CHF4687.52000 BTN
100 CHF9375.04000 BTN
250 CHF23437.60000 BTN
500 CHF46875.20000 BTN
1000 CHF93750.40000 BTN
2000 CHF187500.80000 BTN
5000 CHF468752.00000 BTN
10000 CHF937504.00000 BTN