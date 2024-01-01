5,000 Brazilian reais to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BRL to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
29,408.05 twd

R$1.000 BRL = NT$5.882 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.00896.3190
Low5.69605.6960
Average5.85176.0000
Change-1.60%-6.53%
View full history

1 BRL to TWD stats

The performance of BRL to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0089 and a 30 day low of 5.6960. This means the 30 day average was 5.8517. The change for BRL to TWD was -1.60.

The performance of BRL to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3190 and a 90 day low of 5.6960. This means the 90 day average was 6.0000. The change for BRL to TWD was -6.53.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BRL5.88161 TWD
5 BRL29.40805 TWD
10 BRL58.81610 TWD
20 BRL117.63220 TWD
50 BRL294.08050 TWD
100 BRL588.16100 TWD
250 BRL1,470.40250 TWD
500 BRL2,940.80500 TWD
1000 BRL5,881.61000 TWD
2000 BRL11,763.22000 TWD
5000 BRL29,408.05000 TWD
10000 BRL58,816.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 TWD0.17002 BRL
5 TWD0.85011 BRL
10 TWD1.70022 BRL
20 TWD3.40044 BRL
50 TWD8.50110 BRL
100 TWD17.00220 BRL
250 TWD42.50550 BRL
500 TWD85.01100 BRL
1000 TWD170.02200 BRL
2000 TWD340.04400 BRL
5000 TWD850.11000 BRL
10000 TWD1,700.22000 BRL