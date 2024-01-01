5,000 Brazilian reais to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BRL to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
31,213.75 twd

1.000 BRL = 6.243 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8381.4641.6460.97217.719
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0481.7151.9281.13820.753
1 USD0.940.803183.5021.3761.5470.91416.655
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BRL6.24275 TWD
5 BRL31.21375 TWD
10 BRL62.42750 TWD
20 BRL124.85500 TWD
50 BRL312.13750 TWD
100 BRL624.27500 TWD
250 BRL1,560.68750 TWD
500 BRL3,121.37500 TWD
1000 BRL6,242.75000 TWD
2000 BRL12,485.50000 TWD
5000 BRL31,213.75000 TWD
10000 BRL62,427.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 TWD0.16019 BRL
5 TWD0.80093 BRL
10 TWD1.60186 BRL
20 TWD3.20372 BRL
50 TWD8.00930 BRL
100 TWD16.01860 BRL
250 TWD40.04650 BRL
500 TWD80.09300 BRL
1000 TWD160.18600 BRL
2000 TWD320.37200 BRL
5000 TWD800.93000 BRL
10000 TWD1,601.86000 BRL