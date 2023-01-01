1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert TWD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
159.73 brl

1.00000 TWD = 0.15973 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.052387.57141.44371.652870.961818.8944
1GBP1.155211.2156101.1611.667741.909371.1110721.8265
1USD0.95030.822639183.2191.371951.570720.91417.9553
1INR0.01141930.009885230.012016510.0164860.01887460.01098310.21576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 TWD0.15973 BRL
5 TWD0.79866 BRL
10 TWD1.59732 BRL
20 TWD3.19464 BRL
50 TWD7.98660 BRL
100 TWD15.97320 BRL
250 TWD39.93300 BRL
500 TWD79.86600 BRL
1000 TWD159.73200 BRL
2000 TWD319.46400 BRL
5000 TWD798.66000 BRL
10000 TWD1597.32000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BRL6.26050 TWD
5 BRL31.30250 TWD
10 BRL62.60500 TWD
20 BRL125.21000 TWD
50 BRL313.02500 TWD
100 BRL626.05000 TWD
250 BRL1565.12500 TWD
500 BRL3130.25000 TWD
1000 BRL6260.50000 TWD
2000 BRL12521.00000 TWD
5000 BRL31302.50000 TWD
10000 BRL62605.00000 TWD