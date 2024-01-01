20 Brazilian reais to Qatari rials

Convert BRL to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 brl
13.24 qar

R$1.000 BRL = QR0.6620 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BRL to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67210.7143
Low0.63390.6339
Average0.65240.6736
Change-1.24%-6.45%
1 BRL to QAR stats

The performance of BRL to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6721 and a 30 day low of 0.6339. This means the 30 day average was 0.6524. The change for BRL to QAR was -1.24.

The performance of BRL to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7143 and a 90 day low of 0.6339. This means the 90 day average was 0.6736. The change for BRL to QAR was -6.45.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Qatari Rial
1 BRL0.66199 QAR
5 BRL3.30995 QAR
10 BRL6.61989 QAR
20 BRL13.23978 QAR
50 BRL33.09945 QAR
100 BRL66.19890 QAR
250 BRL165.49725 QAR
500 BRL330.99450 QAR
1000 BRL661.98900 QAR
2000 BRL1,323.97800 QAR
5000 BRL3,309.94500 QAR
10000 BRL6,619.89000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brazilian Real
1 QAR1.51060 BRL
5 QAR7.55300 BRL
10 QAR15.10600 BRL
20 QAR30.21200 BRL
50 QAR75.53000 BRL
100 QAR151.06000 BRL
250 QAR377.65000 BRL
500 QAR755.30000 BRL
1000 QAR1,510.60000 BRL
2000 QAR3,021.20000 BRL
5000 QAR7,553.00000 BRL
10000 QAR15,106.00000 BRL