1 Brazilian real to Omani rials

Convert BRL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 brl
0.070 omr

R$1.000 BRL = ر.ع.0.06989 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07100.0754
Low0.06690.0669
Average0.06890.0711
Change-1.26%-6.44%
1 BRL to OMR stats

The performance of BRL to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0710 and a 30 day low of 0.0669. This means the 30 day average was 0.0689. The change for BRL to OMR was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0754 and a 90 day low of 0.0669. This means the 90 day average was 0.0711. The change for BRL to OMR was -6.44.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Omani rials

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Omani Rial
1 BRL0.06989 OMR
5 BRL0.34945 OMR
10 BRL0.69890 OMR
20 BRL1.39781 OMR
50 BRL3.49452 OMR
100 BRL6.98904 OMR
250 BRL17.47260 OMR
500 BRL34.94520 OMR
1000 BRL69.89040 OMR
2000 BRL139.78080 OMR
5000 BRL349.45200 OMR
10000 BRL698.90400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brazilian Real
1 OMR14.30810 BRL
5 OMR71.54050 BRL
10 OMR143.08100 BRL
20 OMR286.16200 BRL
50 OMR715.40500 BRL
100 OMR1,430.81000 BRL
250 OMR3,577.02500 BRL
500 OMR7,154.05000 BRL
1000 OMR14,308.10000 BRL
2000 OMR28,616.20000 BRL
5000 OMR71,540.50000 BRL
10000 OMR143,081.00000 BRL