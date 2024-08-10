Brazilian real to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Omani rials is currently 0.070 today, reflecting a 0.707% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.985% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.070 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.066 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.949% increase in value.