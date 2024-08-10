50 Brazilian reais to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BRL to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 brl
40.11 myr

R$1.000 BRL = RM0.8022 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86200.9200
Low0.77340.7734
Average0.82480.8638
Change-6.71%-12.81%
View full history

1 BRL to MYR stats

The performance of BRL to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8620 and a 30 day low of 0.7734. This means the 30 day average was 0.8248. The change for BRL to MYR was -6.71.

The performance of BRL to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9200 and a 90 day low of 0.7734. This means the 90 day average was 0.8638. The change for BRL to MYR was -12.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BRL0.80219 MYR
5 BRL4.01093 MYR
10 BRL8.02186 MYR
20 BRL16.04372 MYR
50 BRL40.10930 MYR
100 BRL80.21860 MYR
250 BRL200.54650 MYR
500 BRL401.09300 MYR
1000 BRL802.18600 MYR
2000 BRL1,604.37200 MYR
5000 BRL4,010.93000 MYR
10000 BRL8,021.86000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brazilian Real
1 MYR1.24659 BRL
5 MYR6.23295 BRL
10 MYR12.46590 BRL
20 MYR24.93180 BRL
50 MYR62.32950 BRL
100 MYR124.65900 BRL
250 MYR311.64750 BRL
500 MYR623.29500 BRL
1000 MYR1,246.59000 BRL
2000 MYR2,493.18000 BRL
5000 MYR6,232.95000 BRL
10000 MYR12,465.90000 BRL