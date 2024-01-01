50 Brazilian reais to Lesotho lotis

Convert BRL to LSL at the real exchange rate

50 brl
166.32 lsl

R$1.000 BRL = L3.326 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34253.6068
Low3.18043.1804
Average3.26703.3866
Change0.59%-6.99%
1 BRL to LSL stats

The performance of BRL to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3425 and a 30 day low of 3.1804. This means the 30 day average was 3.2670. The change for BRL to LSL was 0.59.

The performance of BRL to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6068 and a 90 day low of 3.1804. This means the 90 day average was 3.3866. The change for BRL to LSL was -6.99.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lesotho Loti
1 BRL3.32645 LSL
5 BRL16.63225 LSL
10 BRL33.26450 LSL
20 BRL66.52900 LSL
50 BRL166.32250 LSL
100 BRL332.64500 LSL
250 BRL831.61250 LSL
500 BRL1,663.22500 LSL
1000 BRL3,326.45000 LSL
2000 BRL6,652.90000 LSL
5000 BRL16,632.25000 LSL
10000 BRL33,264.50000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Brazilian Real
1 LSL0.30062 BRL
5 LSL1.50311 BRL
10 LSL3.00621 BRL
20 LSL6.01242 BRL
50 LSL15.03105 BRL
100 LSL30.06210 BRL
250 LSL75.15525 BRL
500 LSL150.31050 BRL
1000 LSL300.62100 BRL
2000 LSL601.24200 BRL
5000 LSL1,503.10500 BRL
10000 LSL3,006.21000 BRL