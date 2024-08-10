Brazilian real to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Lesotho lotis is currently 3.326 today, reflecting a 0.724% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.196% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 3.334 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 3.189 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.358% increase in value.