50 Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings

Convert BRL to KES at the real exchange rate

50 brl
1,172 kes

R$1.000 BRL = Ksh23.44 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.969325.7889
Low22.546522.5465
Average23.261224.0071
Change-1.21%-8.01%
1 BRL to KES stats

The performance of BRL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9693 and a 30 day low of 22.5465. This means the 30 day average was 23.2612. The change for BRL to KES was -1.21.

The performance of BRL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.7889 and a 90 day low of 22.5465. This means the 90 day average was 24.0071. The change for BRL to KES was -8.01.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kenyan Shilling
1 BRL23.44290 KES
5 BRL117.21450 KES
10 BRL234.42900 KES
20 BRL468.85800 KES
50 BRL1,172.14500 KES
100 BRL2,344.29000 KES
250 BRL5,860.72500 KES
500 BRL11,721.45000 KES
1000 BRL23,442.90000 KES
2000 BRL46,885.80000 KES
5000 BRL117,214.50000 KES
10000 BRL234,429.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 KES0.04266 BRL
5 KES0.21328 BRL
10 KES0.42657 BRL
20 KES0.85314 BRL
50 KES2.13284 BRL
100 KES4.26568 BRL
250 KES10.66420 BRL
500 KES21.32840 BRL
1000 KES42.65680 BRL
2000 KES85.31360 BRL
5000 KES213.28400 BRL
10000 KES426.56800 BRL