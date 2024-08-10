5 Brazilian reais to Hungarian forints

Convert BRL to HUF at the real exchange rate

5 brl
328 huf

R$1.000 BRL = Ft65.55 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.580169.9223
Low63.287263.2872
Average64.662666.9291
Change-1.55%-6.25%
1 BRL to HUF stats

The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.5801 and a 30 day low of 63.2872. This means the 30 day average was 64.6626. The change for BRL to HUF was -1.55.

The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.9223 and a 90 day low of 63.2872. This means the 90 day average was 66.9291. The change for BRL to HUF was -6.25.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hungarian Forint
1 BRL65.55090 HUF
5 BRL327.75450 HUF
10 BRL655.50900 HUF
20 BRL1,311.01800 HUF
50 BRL3,277.54500 HUF
100 BRL6,555.09000 HUF
250 BRL16,387.72500 HUF
500 BRL32,775.45000 HUF
1000 BRL65,550.90000 HUF
2000 BRL131,101.80000 HUF
5000 BRL327,754.50000 HUF
10000 BRL655,509.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brazilian Real
2000 HUF30.51060 BRL
5000 HUF76.27650 BRL
10000 HUF152.55300 BRL
15000 HUF228.82950 BRL
20000 HUF305.10600 BRL
30000 HUF457.65900 BRL
40000 HUF610.21200 BRL
50000 HUF762.76500 BRL
60000 HUF915.31800 BRL
100000 HUF1,525.53000 BRL
150000 HUF2,288.29500 BRL
200000 HUF3,051.06000 BRL