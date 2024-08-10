Brazilian real to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Hungarian forints is currently 65.551 today, reflecting a 0.372% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.956% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 65.709 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 62.504 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.160% increase in value.