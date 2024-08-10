20 Brazilian reais to Egyptian pounds

Convert BRL to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 brl
178.81 egp

R$1.000 BRL = E£8.940 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.94049.2198
Low8.46498.4649
Average8.67058.8382
Change1.32%-2.76%
View full history

1 BRL to EGP stats

The performance of BRL to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9404 and a 30 day low of 8.4649. This means the 30 day average was 8.6705. The change for BRL to EGP was 1.32.

The performance of BRL to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2198 and a 90 day low of 8.4649. This means the 90 day average was 8.8382. The change for BRL to EGP was -2.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Egyptian Pound
1 BRL8.94039 EGP
5 BRL44.70195 EGP
10 BRL89.40390 EGP
20 BRL178.80780 EGP
50 BRL447.01950 EGP
100 BRL894.03900 EGP
250 BRL2,235.09750 EGP
500 BRL4,470.19500 EGP
1000 BRL8,940.39000 EGP
2000 BRL17,880.78000 EGP
5000 BRL44,701.95000 EGP
10000 BRL89,403.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brazilian Real
1 EGP0.11185 BRL
5 EGP0.55926 BRL
10 EGP1.11852 BRL
20 EGP2.23704 BRL
50 EGP5.59260 BRL
100 EGP11.18520 BRL
250 EGP27.96300 BRL
500 EGP55.92600 BRL
1000 EGP111.85200 BRL
2000 EGP223.70400 BRL
5000 EGP559.26000 BRL
10000 EGP1,118.52000 BRL