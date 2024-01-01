1 Brazilian real to Algerian dinars

Convert BRL to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 brl
24.42 dzd

R$1.000 BRL = دج24.42 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.759226.3467
Low23.386823.3868
Average24.034124.8296
Change-0.92%-6.25%
View full history

1 BRL to DZD stats

The performance of BRL to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7592 and a 30 day low of 23.3868. This means the 30 day average was 24.0341. The change for BRL to DZD was -0.92.

The performance of BRL to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3467 and a 90 day low of 23.3868. This means the 90 day average was 24.8296. The change for BRL to DZD was -6.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Algerian Dinar
1 BRL24.41940 DZD
5 BRL122.09700 DZD
10 BRL244.19400 DZD
20 BRL488.38800 DZD
50 BRL1,220.97000 DZD
100 BRL2,441.94000 DZD
250 BRL6,104.85000 DZD
500 BRL12,209.70000 DZD
1000 BRL24,419.40000 DZD
2000 BRL48,838.80000 DZD
5000 BRL122,097.00000 DZD
10000 BRL244,194.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 DZD0.04095 BRL
5 DZD0.20476 BRL
10 DZD0.40951 BRL
20 DZD0.81902 BRL
50 DZD2.04756 BRL
100 DZD4.09511 BRL
250 DZD10.23778 BRL
500 DZD20.47555 BRL
1000 DZD40.95110 BRL
2000 DZD81.90220 BRL
5000 DZD204.75550 BRL
10000 DZD409.51100 BRL