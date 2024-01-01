Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BOB to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
534.90 pen

1.000 BOB = 0.5349 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.53490 PEN
5 BOB2.67451 PEN
10 BOB5.34901 PEN
20 BOB10.69802 PEN
50 BOB26.74505 PEN
100 BOB53.49010 PEN
250 BOB133.72525 PEN
500 BOB267.45050 PEN
1000 BOB534.90100 PEN
2000 BOB1,069.80200 PEN
5000 BOB2,674.50500 PEN
10000 BOB5,349.01000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.86951 BOB
5 PEN9.34755 BOB
10 PEN18.69510 BOB
20 PEN37.39020 BOB
50 PEN93.47550 BOB
100 PEN186.95100 BOB
250 PEN467.37750 BOB
500 PEN934.75500 BOB
1000 PEN1,869.51000 BOB
2000 PEN3,739.02000 BOB
5000 PEN9,347.55000 BOB
10000 PEN18,695.10000 BOB