1 Bolivian boliviano to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BOB to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 bob
0.54 pen

Bs1.000 BOB = S/.0.5390 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54390.5566
Low0.53860.5369
Average0.54170.5445
Change-0.86%0.39%
View full history

1 BOB to PEN stats

The performance of BOB to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5439 and a 30 day low of 0.5386. This means the 30 day average was 0.5417. The change for BOB to PEN was -0.86.

The performance of BOB to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5566 and a 90 day low of 0.5369. This means the 90 day average was 0.5445. The change for BOB to PEN was 0.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.53898 PEN
5 BOB2.69487 PEN
10 BOB5.38975 PEN
20 BOB10.77950 PEN
50 BOB26.94875 PEN
100 BOB53.89750 PEN
250 BOB134.74375 PEN
500 BOB269.48750 PEN
1000 BOB538.97500 PEN
2000 BOB1,077.95000 PEN
5000 BOB2,694.87500 PEN
10000 BOB5,389.75000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.85537 BOB
5 PEN9.27685 BOB
10 PEN18.55370 BOB
20 PEN37.10740 BOB
50 PEN92.76850 BOB
100 PEN185.53700 BOB
250 PEN463.84250 BOB
500 PEN927.68500 BOB
1000 PEN1,855.37000 BOB
2000 PEN3,710.74000 BOB
5000 PEN9,276.85000 BOB
10000 PEN18,553.70000 BOB