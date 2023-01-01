Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BOB to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
551.97 pen

1.00000 BOB = 0.55197 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.37125876.35843.2510.91910.803955150.67555.6895
1 CAD0.7292621639.088614.9510.6702770.586294109.88140.6122
1 CLP0.00114110.0015647310.9622310.00104880.0009173910.1719350.0635471
1 NGN0.001185890.001626151.0392510.001089970.00095340.1786830.0660414

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.55197 PEN
5 BOB2.75984 PEN
10 BOB5.51968 PEN
20 BOB11.03936 PEN
50 BOB27.59840 PEN
100 BOB55.19680 PEN
250 BOB137.99200 PEN
500 BOB275.98400 PEN
1000 BOB551.96800 PEN
2000 BOB1103.93600 PEN
5000 BOB2759.84000 PEN
10000 BOB5519.68000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.81170 BOB
5 PEN9.05850 BOB
10 PEN18.11700 BOB
20 PEN36.23400 BOB
50 PEN90.58500 BOB
100 PEN181.17000 BOB
250 PEN452.92500 BOB
500 PEN905.85000 BOB
1000 PEN1811.70000 BOB
2000 PEN3623.40000 BOB
5000 PEN9058.50000 BOB
10000 PEN18117.00000 BOB