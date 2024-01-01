1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert PEN to BOB at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Bs1.841 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
PEN to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BOB
1 PEN to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.86551.8655
Low1.83451.8108
Average1.84661.8425
Change0.13%-0.01%
1 PEN to BOB stats

The performance of PEN to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8655 and a 30 day low of 1.8345. This means the 30 day average was 1.8466. The change for PEN to BOB was 0.13.

The performance of PEN to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8655 and a 90 day low of 1.8108. This means the 90 day average was 1.8425. The change for PEN to BOB was -0.01.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.84090 BOB
5 PEN9.20450 BOB
10 PEN18.40900 BOB
20 PEN36.81800 BOB
50 PEN92.04500 BOB
100 PEN184.09000 BOB
250 PEN460.22500 BOB
500 PEN920.45000 BOB
1000 PEN1,840.90000 BOB
2000 PEN3,681.80000 BOB
5000 PEN9,204.50000 BOB
10000 PEN18,409.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.54321 PEN
5 BOB2.71606 PEN
10 BOB5.43213 PEN
20 BOB10.86426 PEN
50 BOB27.16065 PEN
100 BOB54.32130 PEN
250 BOB135.80325 PEN
500 BOB271.60650 PEN
1000 BOB543.21300 PEN
2000 BOB1,086.42600 PEN
5000 BOB2,716.06500 PEN
10000 BOB5,432.13000 PEN