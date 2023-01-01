10 Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BOB to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 bob
5.39 pen

1.00000 BOB = 0.53860 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.53860 PEN
5 BOB2.69300 PEN
10 BOB5.38601 PEN
20 BOB10.77202 PEN
50 BOB26.93005 PEN
100 BOB53.86010 PEN
250 BOB134.65025 PEN
500 BOB269.30050 PEN
1000 BOB538.60100 PEN
2000 BOB1077.20200 PEN
5000 BOB2693.00500 PEN
10000 BOB5386.01000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.85666 BOB
5 PEN9.28330 BOB
10 PEN18.56660 BOB
20 PEN37.13320 BOB
50 PEN92.83300 BOB
100 PEN185.66600 BOB
250 PEN464.16500 BOB
500 PEN928.33000 BOB
1000 PEN1856.66000 BOB
2000 PEN3713.32000 BOB
5000 PEN9283.30000 BOB
10000 PEN18566.60000 BOB