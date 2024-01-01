1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BOB to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
2,173.29 ghs

Bs1.000 BOB = GH¢2.173 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BOB to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.17452.1745
Low2.12521.9726
Average2.14782.0868
Change2.26%10.18%
1 BOB to GHS stats

The performance of BOB to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1745 and a 30 day low of 2.1252. This means the 30 day average was 2.1478. The change for BOB to GHS was 2.26.

The performance of BOB to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1745 and a 90 day low of 1.9726. This means the 90 day average was 2.0868. The change for BOB to GHS was 10.18.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BOB2.17329 GHS
5 BOB10.86645 GHS
10 BOB21.73290 GHS
20 BOB43.46580 GHS
50 BOB108.66450 GHS
100 BOB217.32900 GHS
250 BOB543.32250 GHS
500 BOB1,086.64500 GHS
1000 BOB2,173.29000 GHS
2000 BOB4,346.58000 GHS
5000 BOB10,866.45000 GHS
10000 BOB21,732.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GHS0.46013 BOB
5 GHS2.30067 BOB
10 GHS4.60133 BOB
20 GHS9.20266 BOB
50 GHS23.00665 BOB
100 GHS46.01330 BOB
250 GHS115.03325 BOB
500 GHS230.06650 BOB
1000 GHS460.13300 BOB
2000 GHS920.26600 BOB
5000 GHS2,300.66500 BOB
10000 GHS4,601.33000 BOB