Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis is currently 2.173 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.233% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 2.184 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2.159 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.