Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis is currently 2.280 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.078% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 2.337 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.274 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.745% decrease in value.