1 thousand Brunei dollars to Turkish liras

Convert BND to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
25,302.20 try

B$1.000 BND = TL25.30 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.361025.3610
Low24.407623.8072
Average24.760124.2867
Change2.99%6.10%
1 BND to TRY stats

The performance of BND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3610 and a 30 day low of 24.4076. This means the 30 day average was 24.7601. The change for BND to TRY was 2.99.

The performance of BND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.3610 and a 90 day low of 23.8072. This means the 90 day average was 24.2867. The change for BND to TRY was 6.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Turkish liras

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND25.30220 TRY
5 BND126.51100 TRY
10 BND253.02200 TRY
20 BND506.04400 TRY
50 BND1,265.11000 TRY
100 BND2,530.22000 TRY
250 BND6,325.55000 TRY
500 BND12,651.10000 TRY
1000 BND25,302.20000 TRY
2000 BND50,604.40000 TRY
5000 BND126,511.00000 TRY
10000 BND253,022.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.03952 BND
5 TRY0.19761 BND
10 TRY0.39522 BND
20 TRY0.79045 BND
50 TRY1.97612 BND
100 TRY3.95223 BND
250 TRY9.88058 BND
500 TRY19.76115 BND
1000 TRY39.52230 BND
2000 TRY79.04460 BND
5000 TRY197.61150 BND
10000 TRY395.22300 BND