Brunei dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Turkish liras is currently 25.302 today, reflecting a -0.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 25.382 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 25.025 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.