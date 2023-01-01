5 Turkish liras to Brunei dollars

Convert TRY to BND at the real exchange rate

5 try
0.23 bnd

1.00000 TRY = 0.04613 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.04613 BND
5 TRY0.23065 BND
10 TRY0.46130 BND
20 TRY0.92260 BND
50 TRY2.30651 BND
100 TRY4.61302 BND
250 TRY11.53255 BND
500 TRY23.06510 BND
1000 TRY46.13020 BND
2000 TRY92.26040 BND
5000 TRY230.65100 BND
10000 TRY461.30200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND21.67780 TRY
5 BND108.38900 TRY
10 BND216.77800 TRY
20 BND433.55600 TRY
50 BND1083.89000 TRY
100 BND2167.78000 TRY
250 BND5419.45000 TRY
500 BND10838.90000 TRY
1000 BND21677.80000 TRY
2000 BND43355.60000 TRY
5000 BND108389.00000 TRY
10000 BND216778.00000 TRY