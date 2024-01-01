100 Bermudan dollars to Vietnamese dongs
Convert BMD to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BMD to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|25,426.5000
|25,470.9000
|Low
|25,105.5000
|25,105.5000
|Average
|25,293.2567
|25,394.8556
|Change
|-1.25%
|-1.35%
|View full history
1 BMD to VND stats
The performance of BMD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25,426.5000 and a 30 day low of 25,105.5000. This means the 30 day average was 25,293.2567. The change for BMD to VND was -1.25.
The performance of BMD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25,470.9000 and a 90 day low of 25,105.5000. This means the 90 day average was 25,394.8556. The change for BMD to VND was -1.35.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BMD
|25,109.00000 VND
|5 BMD
|125,545.00000 VND
|10 BMD
|251,090.00000 VND
|20 BMD
|502,180.00000 VND
|50 BMD
|1,255,450.00000 VND
|100 BMD
|2,510,900.00000 VND
|250 BMD
|6,277,250.00000 VND
|500 BMD
|12,554,500.00000 VND
|1000 BMD
|25,109,000.00000 VND
|2000 BMD
|50,218,000.00000 VND
|5000 BMD
|125,545,000.00000 VND
|10000 BMD
|251,090,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bermudan Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.03983 BMD
|2000 VND
|0.07965 BMD
|5000 VND
|0.19913 BMD
|10000 VND
|0.39826 BMD
|20000 VND
|0.79653 BMD
|50000 VND
|1.99132 BMD
|100000 VND
|3.98264 BMD
|200000 VND
|7.96528 BMD
|500000 VND
|19.91320 BMD
|1000000 VND
|39.82640 BMD
|2000000 VND
|79.65280 BMD
|5000000 VND
|199.13200 BMD