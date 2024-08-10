Bermudan dollar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 25,109.000 today, reflecting a -0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.438% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 25,219.400 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 25,095.500 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.441% decrease in value.