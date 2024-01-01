10 Bermudan dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BMD to VND at the real exchange rate

10 bmd
251,090 vnd

$1.000 BMD = ₫25,110 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25,426.500025,470.9000
Low25,105.500025,105.5000
Average25,293.256725,394.8556
Change-1.25%-1.35%
1 BMD to VND stats

The performance of BMD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25,426.5000 and a 30 day low of 25,105.5000. This means the 30 day average was 25,293.2567. The change for BMD to VND was -1.25.

The performance of BMD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25,470.9000 and a 90 day low of 25,105.5000. This means the 90 day average was 25,394.8556. The change for BMD to VND was -1.35.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BMD25,109.00000 VND
5 BMD125,545.00000 VND
10 BMD251,090.00000 VND
20 BMD502,180.00000 VND
50 BMD1,255,450.00000 VND
100 BMD2,510,900.00000 VND
250 BMD6,277,250.00000 VND
500 BMD12,554,500.00000 VND
1000 BMD25,109,000.00000 VND
2000 BMD50,218,000.00000 VND
5000 BMD125,545,000.00000 VND
10000 BMD251,090,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bermudan Dollar
1000 VND0.03983 BMD
2000 VND0.07965 BMD
5000 VND0.19913 BMD
10000 VND0.39826 BMD
20000 VND0.79653 BMD
50000 VND1.99132 BMD
100000 VND3.98264 BMD
200000 VND7.96528 BMD
500000 VND19.91320 BMD
1000000 VND39.82640 BMD
2000000 VND79.65280 BMD
5000000 VND199.13200 BMD