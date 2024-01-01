Bahraini dinars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BHD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
1,197,230 kzt

1.000 BHD = 1,197 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1,197.23000 KZT
5 BHD5,986.15000 KZT
10 BHD11,972.30000 KZT
20 BHD23,944.60000 KZT
50 BHD59,861.50000 KZT
100 BHD119,723.00000 KZT
250 BHD299,307.50000 KZT
500 BHD598,615.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1,197,230.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2,394,460.00000 KZT
5000 BHD5,986,150.00000 KZT
10000 BHD11,972,300.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00084 BHD
5 KZT0.00418 BHD
10 KZT0.00835 BHD
20 KZT0.01671 BHD
50 KZT0.04176 BHD
100 KZT0.08353 BHD
250 KZT0.20882 BHD
500 KZT0.41763 BHD
1000 KZT0.83526 BHD
2000 KZT1.67053 BHD
5000 KZT4.17632 BHD
10000 KZT8.35265 BHD