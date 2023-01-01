Bahraini dinars to Kazakhstani tenges today

1000 bhd
1225760 kzt

1.00000 BHD = 1225.76000 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1225.76000 KZT
5 BHD6128.80000 KZT
10 BHD12257.60000 KZT
20 BHD24515.20000 KZT
50 BHD61288.00000 KZT
100 BHD122576.00000 KZT
250 BHD306440.00000 KZT
500 BHD612880.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1225760.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2451520.00000 KZT
5000 BHD6128800.00000 KZT
10000 BHD12257600.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00082 BHD
5 KZT0.00408 BHD
10 KZT0.00816 BHD
20 KZT0.01632 BHD
50 KZT0.04079 BHD
100 KZT0.08158 BHD
250 KZT0.20395 BHD
500 KZT0.40791 BHD
1000 KZT0.81582 BHD
2000 KZT1.63164 BHD
5000 KZT4.07909 BHD
10000 KZT8.15818 BHD