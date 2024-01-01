2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars

Convert KZT to BHD

₸1.000 KZT = .د.ب0.0007773 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate
KZT to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 KZT to BHD Last 30 days Last 90 days
High 0.0008 0.0008
Low 0.0008 0.0008
Average 0.0008 0.0008
Change -1.18% -2.34%
1 KZT to BHD stats

The performance of KZT to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to BHD was -1.18.

The performance of KZT to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to BHD was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USD CAD SGD ZAR EUR GBP NZD AUD
1 USD 1 1.383 1.322 17.816 0.927 0.774 1.664 1.506
1 CAD 0.723 1 0.956 12.884 0.671 0.56 1.203 1.089
1 SGD 0.756 1.046 1 13.477 0.702 0.585 1.259 1.14
1 ZAR 0.056 0.078 0.074 1 0.052 0.043 0.093 0.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00078 BHD
5 KZT0.00389 BHD
10 KZT0.00777 BHD
20 KZT0.01555 BHD
50 KZT0.03886 BHD
100 KZT0.07773 BHD
250 KZT0.19432 BHD
500 KZT0.38864 BHD
1000 KZT0.77728 BHD
2000 KZT1.55457 BHD
5000 KZT3.88642 BHD
10000 KZT7.77284 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1,286.53000 KZT
5 BHD6,432.65000 KZT
10 BHD12,865.30000 KZT
20 BHD25,730.60000 KZT
50 BHD64,326.50000 KZT
100 BHD128,653.00000 KZT
250 BHD321,632.50000 KZT
500 BHD643,265.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1,286,530.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2,573,060.00000 KZT
5000 BHD6,432,650.00000 KZT
10000 BHD12,865,300.00000 KZT