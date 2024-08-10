Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 1,269.660 today, reflecting a 0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.737% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 1,275.050 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1,259.600 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.