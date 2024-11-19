Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 1,316.490 today, reflecting a -0.509% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 1,323.420 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1,305.240 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.779% decrease in value.