Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BHD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
237,376 kgs

1.000 BHD = 237.4 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1351.4741.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5111.7261.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9230.788183.1621.361.5360.89116.845
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 BHD237.37600 KGS
5 BHD1,186.88000 KGS
10 BHD2,373.76000 KGS
20 BHD4,747.52000 KGS
50 BHD11,868.80000 KGS
100 BHD23,737.60000 KGS
250 BHD59,344.00000 KGS
500 BHD118,688.00000 KGS
1000 BHD237,376.00000 KGS
2000 BHD474,752.00000 KGS
5000 BHD1,186,880.00000 KGS
10000 BHD2,373,760.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 KGS0.00421 BHD
5 KGS0.02106 BHD
10 KGS0.04213 BHD
20 KGS0.08425 BHD
50 KGS0.21064 BHD
100 KGS0.42127 BHD
250 KGS1.05318 BHD
500 KGS2.10637 BHD
1000 KGS4.21273 BHD
2000 KGS8.42546 BHD
5000 KGS21.06365 BHD
10000 KGS42.12730 BHD