5,000 Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BHD to KGS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bhd
1,126,350 kgs

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Лв225.3 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High228.1980235.1630
Low223.5990223.5990
Average225.1428229.4934
Change-1.28%-4.21%
1 BHD to KGS stats

The performance of BHD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.1980 and a 30 day low of 223.5990. This means the 30 day average was 225.1428. The change for BHD to KGS was -1.28.

The performance of BHD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 235.1630 and a 90 day low of 223.5990. This means the 90 day average was 229.4934. The change for BHD to KGS was -4.21.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 BHD225.27000 KGS
5 BHD1,126.35000 KGS
10 BHD2,252.70000 KGS
20 BHD4,505.40000 KGS
50 BHD11,263.50000 KGS
100 BHD22,527.00000 KGS
250 BHD56,317.50000 KGS
500 BHD112,635.00000 KGS
1000 BHD225,270.00000 KGS
2000 BHD450,540.00000 KGS
5000 BHD1,126,350.00000 KGS
10000 BHD2,252,700.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 KGS0.00444 BHD
5 KGS0.02220 BHD
10 KGS0.04439 BHD
20 KGS0.08878 BHD
50 KGS0.22196 BHD
100 KGS0.44391 BHD
250 KGS1.10978 BHD
500 KGS2.21956 BHD
1000 KGS4.43912 BHD
2000 KGS8.87824 BHD
5000 KGS22.19560 BHD
10000 KGS44.39120 BHD