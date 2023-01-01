Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BHD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
236959 kgs

1.00000 BHD = 236.95900 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.2370.92191.6716818.3181844.1061.372551.349
1 INR0.012013910.01107580.02008340.22007210.1410.01648970.0162067
1 EUR1.084790.287211.8132719.8696915.6021.48881.46326
1 NZD0.598249.79240.551489110.9579504.9440.8210590.806972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 BHD236.95900 KGS
5 BHD1184.79500 KGS
10 BHD2369.59000 KGS
20 BHD4739.18000 KGS
50 BHD11847.95000 KGS
100 BHD23695.90000 KGS
250 BHD59239.75000 KGS
500 BHD118479.50000 KGS
1000 BHD236959.00000 KGS
2000 BHD473918.00000 KGS
5000 BHD1184795.00000 KGS
10000 BHD2369590.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 KGS0.00422 BHD
5 KGS0.02110 BHD
10 KGS0.04220 BHD
20 KGS0.08440 BHD
50 KGS0.21101 BHD
100 KGS0.42201 BHD
250 KGS1.05503 BHD
500 KGS2.11007 BHD
1000 KGS4.22014 BHD
2000 KGS8.44028 BHD
5000 KGS21.10070 BHD
10000 KGS42.20140 BHD