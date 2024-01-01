10 Bulgarian levs to Mauritian rupees

Convert BGN to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
259.31 mur

лв1.000 BGN = ₨25.93 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.290427.2904
Low25.718925.4535
Average26.208026.0635
Change-4.75%-0.37%
1 BGN to MUR stats

The performance of BGN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2904 and a 30 day low of 25.7189. This means the 30 day average was 26.2080. The change for BGN to MUR was -4.75.

The performance of BGN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.2904 and a 90 day low of 25.4535. This means the 90 day average was 26.0635. The change for BGN to MUR was -0.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritian Rupee
1 BGN25.93080 MUR
5 BGN129.65400 MUR
10 BGN259.30800 MUR
20 BGN518.61600 MUR
50 BGN1,296.54000 MUR
100 BGN2,593.08000 MUR
250 BGN6,482.70000 MUR
500 BGN12,965.40000 MUR
1000 BGN25,930.80000 MUR
2000 BGN51,861.60000 MUR
5000 BGN129,654.00000 MUR
10000 BGN259,308.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 MUR0.03856 BGN
5 MUR0.19282 BGN
10 MUR0.38564 BGN
20 MUR0.77128 BGN
50 MUR1.92821 BGN
100 MUR3.85641 BGN
250 MUR9.64102 BGN
500 MUR19.28205 BGN
1000 MUR38.56410 BGN
2000 MUR77.12820 BGN
5000 MUR192.82050 BGN
10000 MUR385.64100 BGN