Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees is currently 25.931 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.556% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 26.104 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 25.851 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.472% decrease in value.