Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees is currently 25.091 today, reflecting a -0.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.500% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 25.640 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 25.010 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.578% decrease in value.