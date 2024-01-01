5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Thai bahts

Convert BDT to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
1,500.75 thb

Tk1.000 BDT = ฿0.3001 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30980.3151
Low0.30010.3001
Average0.30580.3102
Change-2.90%-4.71%
View full history

1 BDT to THB stats

The performance of BDT to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3098 and a 30 day low of 0.3001. This means the 30 day average was 0.3058. The change for BDT to THB was -2.90.

The performance of BDT to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3151 and a 90 day low of 0.3001. This means the 90 day average was 0.3102. The change for BDT to THB was -4.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2640.78483.9631.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5350.85691.6921.4997.828
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6540.51555.210.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Thai Baht
1 BDT0.30015 THB
5 BDT1.50075 THB
10 BDT3.00149 THB
20 BDT6.00298 THB
50 BDT15.00745 THB
100 BDT30.01490 THB
250 BDT75.03725 THB
500 BDT150.07450 THB
1000 BDT300.14900 THB
2000 BDT600.29800 THB
5000 BDT1,500.74500 THB
10000 BDT3,001.49000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bangladeshi Taka
1 THB3.33168 BDT
5 THB16.65840 BDT
10 THB33.31680 BDT
20 THB66.63360 BDT
50 THB166.58400 BDT
100 THB333.16800 BDT
250 THB832.92000 BDT
500 THB1,665.84000 BDT
1000 THB3,331.68000 BDT
2000 THB6,663.36000 BDT
5000 THB16,658.40000 BDT
10000 THB33,316.80000 BDT