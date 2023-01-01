1 Thai baht to Bangladeshi takas

Convert THB to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 thb
3.12 bdt

1.00000 THB = 3.12146 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bangladeshi Taka
1 THB3.12146 BDT
5 THB15.60730 BDT
10 THB31.21460 BDT
20 THB62.42920 BDT
50 THB156.07300 BDT
100 THB312.14600 BDT
250 THB780.36500 BDT
500 THB1560.73000 BDT
1000 THB3121.46000 BDT
2000 THB6242.92000 BDT
5000 THB15607.30000 BDT
10000 THB31214.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Thai Baht
1 BDT0.32036 THB
5 BDT1.60181 THB
10 BDT3.20363 THB
20 BDT6.40726 THB
50 BDT16.01815 THB
100 BDT32.03630 THB
250 BDT80.09075 THB
500 BDT160.18150 THB
1000 BDT320.36300 THB
2000 BDT640.72600 THB
5000 BDT1601.81500 THB
10000 BDT3203.63000 THB