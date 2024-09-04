Thai baht to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Bangladeshi takas is currently 3.483 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.932% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 3.523 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.476 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.366% increase in value.