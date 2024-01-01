5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Thai bahts

Convert BDT to THB at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ฿0.2890 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
BDT to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 BDT to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29270.2927
Low0.27710.2709
Average0.28520.2815
Change4.30%0.38%
1 BDT to THB stats

The performance of BDT to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2927 and a 30 day low of 0.2771. This means the 30 day average was 0.2852. The change for BDT to THB was 4.30.

The performance of BDT to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2927 and a 90 day low of 0.2709. This means the 90 day average was 0.2815. The change for BDT to THB was 0.38.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Thai Baht
1 BDT0.28899 THB
5 BDT1.44497 THB
10 BDT2.88994 THB
20 BDT5.77988 THB
50 BDT14.44970 THB
100 BDT28.89940 THB
250 BDT72.24850 THB
500 BDT144.49700 THB
1000 BDT288.99400 THB
2000 BDT577.98800 THB
5000 BDT1,444.97000 THB
10000 BDT2,889.94000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bangladeshi Taka
1 THB3.46028 BDT
5 THB17.30140 BDT
10 THB34.60280 BDT
20 THB69.20560 BDT
50 THB173.01400 BDT
100 THB346.02800 BDT
250 THB865.07000 BDT
500 THB1,730.14000 BDT
1000 THB3,460.28000 BDT
2000 THB6,920.56000 BDT
5000 THB17,301.40000 BDT
10000 THB34,602.80000 BDT