Bangladeshi taka to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Thai bahts is currently 0.289 today, reflecting a -0.643% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.750% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.293 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.288 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.