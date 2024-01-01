2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Croatian kunas

Convert BDT to HRK at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
119.59 hrk

Tk1.000 BDT = kn0.05979 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05980.0601
Low0.05980.0598
Average0.05980.0598
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to HRK stats

The performance of BDT to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0598 and a 30 day low of 0.0598. This means the 30 day average was 0.0598. The change for BDT to HRK was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0601 and a 90 day low of 0.0598. This means the 90 day average was 0.0598. The change for BDT to HRK was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.270.78383.9441.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5480.85691.6791.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6640.51555.2060.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Croatian Kuna
1 BDT0.05979 HRK
5 BDT0.29897 HRK
10 BDT0.59793 HRK
20 BDT1.19586 HRK
50 BDT2.98966 HRK
100 BDT5.97932 HRK
250 BDT14.94830 HRK
500 BDT29.89660 HRK
1000 BDT59.79320 HRK
2000 BDT119.58640 HRK
5000 BDT298.96600 HRK
10000 BDT597.93200 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HRK16.72430 BDT
5 HRK83.62150 BDT
10 HRK167.24300 BDT
20 HRK334.48600 BDT
50 HRK836.21500 BDT
100 HRK1,672.43000 BDT
250 HRK4,181.07500 BDT
500 HRK8,362.15000 BDT
1000 HRK16,724.30000 BDT
2000 HRK33,448.60000 BDT
5000 HRK83,621.50000 BDT
10000 HRK167,243.00000 BDT