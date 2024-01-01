10 thousand Croatian kunas to Bangladeshi takas
Convert HRK to BDT at the real exchange rate
HRK to BDT conversion chart
1 HRK = 17.01420 BDT
0
|1 HRK to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.0156
|17.0156
|Low
|16.7172
|16.6937
|Average
|16.8570
|16.7685
|Change
|1.75%
|1.90%
|View full history
1 HRK to BDT stats
The performance of HRK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.0156 and a 30 day low of 16.7172. This means the 30 day average was 16.8570. The change for HRK to BDT was 1.75.
The performance of HRK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.0156 and a 90 day low of 16.6937. This means the 90 day average was 16.7685. The change for HRK to BDT was 1.90.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 HRK
|17.01420 BDT
|5 HRK
|85.07100 BDT
|10 HRK
|170.14200 BDT
|20 HRK
|340.28400 BDT
|50 HRK
|850.71000 BDT
|100 HRK
|1,701.42000 BDT
|250 HRK
|4,253.55000 BDT
|500 HRK
|8,507.10000 BDT
|1000 HRK
|17,014.20000 BDT
|2000 HRK
|34,028.40000 BDT
|5000 HRK
|85,071.00000 BDT
|10000 HRK
|170,142.00000 BDT